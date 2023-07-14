New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a foreign tour to France, is particularly concerned over the situation arising out of the floods in Delhi, according to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena. Taking time off his busy schedule during his foreign tour, PM Modi has enquired about the extent to which life has been affected by the floods in Delhi.

LG Saxena said that, on Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him from France over phone and discussed about the situation in Delhi. The Lieutenant Governor has also shared this information on Twitter. Referring to the conversation with the Prime Minister, LG Saxena said that the PM asked about the efforts being made to deal with the flood situation. Saxena said that PM Modi has given instructions to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the Central Government.

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor regarding the situation arising out of floods in Delhi, in which important decisions were taken in view of the problems of traffic jams etc. Orders have been given to close all the schools and colleges till Sunday and the movement of heavy vehicles coming from other states in Delhi has also been stopped.

It was also decided to implement work from home as far as possible in government offices. The Lieutenant Governor himself is taking stock of the flood affected areas.

On the other hand, the water level of Yamuna in Delhi is stable at around 208.60 meters since Thursday afternoon. 12 teams of NDRF are working to help the flood victims. On Thursday, people had to face a lot of problems due to water-logging at major places including Kashmere Gate, Red Fort, Raj Ghat and ITO etc. After the flood situation worsened in Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the Central Government for help.