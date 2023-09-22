New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the Bhartiya Janata Party headquarters to continue the celebrations of the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. He was welcomed by women party workers and leaders, a day after Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill).

Women party workers were seen holding 'Thank You Modi Ji' posters as they gathered at BJP headquarters in Delhi to welcome PM Modi. Senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda also arrived at the party headquarters.

Rajya Sabha on Thursday unanimously passed the Women's Reservation Bill. There was no abstention in the Rajya Sabha during the voting for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill. This is the first bill to have been passed in the new parliament building. After the bill was cleared in the upper house, a group of women MPs gathered to celebrate the historic moment. The passing of the women's quota bill allows them 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Women MPs celebrated the passage of the bill by presenting bouquets to PM Modi after the special parliament session. PM Modi shared pictures with women MPs after the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha. In an X post (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Had the honor of meeting our dynamic women MPs who are absolutely thrilled at the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

"It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India stands at the cusp of a brighter, more inclusive future with our Nari Shakti being at the core of this transformation," he added.