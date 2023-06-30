New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that due to the futuristic policies in the education sector, Indian universities are getting global recognition. The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the valedictory session of Delhi University's centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the number of Indian universities that featured in the latest QS global ranking has increased to 45 from 12 in 2014, the year he became prime minister. "Futuristic policies in the education sector have boosted global recognition for Indian universities", Modi said.

Referring to the rise in the number of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and NITs across the country, PM Modi described them as the building blocks of the new India.

The PM also spoke about his recent state visit to the United States and said the global respect and prestige for India has grown because of the rise in its capability as well as the world's faith in the country's youngsters.

According to PM Modi, companies like Micron and Google will be investing heavily in the country. "It is a sign of the India of the future," he said. The PM also hailed the contribution of Delhi University to different aspects of life and said it is not merely a university but a movement.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present for the function. During the event, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre, buildings of the Faculty of Technology, and the Academic Block on the North Campus of the university. The Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922. Since then, it has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges, and more than 6 lakh students.

