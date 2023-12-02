PM MODI ARRIVES IN DELHI AFTER ATTENDING WORLD CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT IN DUBAI

Delhi/Dubai : After a day packed with summit speeches, bilateral meetings, and launching a Green Credit Initiative at the World Climate Action Summit in the Gulf emirate, Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi late on Friday night. He described as COP28 as a productive Summit.

PM Modi congratulated the UAE President for successfully hosting the COP-28 Summit. He also thanked the President for co-hosting the high-level event on the Green Climate Programme (GCP) at COP-28. COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE in Dubai.

'Thank you, Dubai! It's been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let's all keep working together for a better planet", Modi posted on X along with a two-minute video showing his day-long engagements. Earlier, soon after he emplaned for Delhi, the PMO handle posted on X with a photo: "After concluding a fruitful visit to Dubai for the @COP28_UAE Summit, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi".

Modi addressed the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit, the ceremonial opening of the High-Level segment for heads of state/government, attended the Presidency's session on Transforming Climate Finance, another high-level event on Green Credits Programme, and a Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) event later in the day.

The Prime Minister had the opportunity to discuss ways to promote clean and green growth. issues of bilateral and regional interests are also discussed in his meeting with various leaders on the sidelines of the summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

PM Modi had bilateral meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan's King Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and also the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Modi also met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkey President R T Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Swiss Confederation President Alain Berset, Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives.