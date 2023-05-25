PM Modi returns to Delhi after concluding three-nation visit

New Delhi: After concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP National President JP Nadda and other party members on his arrival at the airport. Nadda, who reached Delhi's Palam airport early on Thursday morning welcomed the Prime Minister with a garland.

Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accompanied the BJP national President to welcome PM Narendra Modi. A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside the airport to welcome the Prime Minister.

Speaking to media, a BJP worker said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the entire nation proud. And we all have gathered here to welcome him after his three-nation visit. Another party worker waiting for the PM's arrival at the airport said "At midnight we are here to welcome PM Modi as he had made everyone proud." Amid tight security at the airport, BJP workers were seen dancing while holding placards and national flags.

During his Sydney visit, one which will boost the friendship between Australia and India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality. His visit to Australia noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a vibrant India-Australia friendship, which is also in the "interest of global good."

During his three-day visit to Australia, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians. Thousands of overseas Indian reached Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, to attend Narendra Modi's address in Australia. Many of these overseas Indian flew in special "Modi Airway" to attendt the event.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi's mass appeal was compared with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss." As his visit to Australia came to an end, the Prime Minister tweeted "From productive talks with PM @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between Australia and India."

Becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea, PM Narendra Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week. the Prime Minister's visit to Papua New Guinea, holds importance in several respects. Strategically, the visit lays the foundation of what could possibly be one of the most significant bilateral partnerships of India in the context of the Indo-Pacific, as per Global Order.

Earlier, PM Modi visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies. He held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.