New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an exgratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister s National Relief Fund PMNRF for the families of those who were killed in an accident in Punjab s Hoshiarpur on Friday The Prime Minister has approved the exgratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the nextofkin of the deceased and Rs 50000 each for the injuredSeven people were killed and 10 others were injured after being run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of Punjab s Hoshiarpur Expressing grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Hoshiarpur Punjab PM narendramodi has approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased The injured would be given Rs 50000 the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister s Office readsAlso read Seven pilgrims run over by truck in Punjab s HoshiarpurSeven people died in the incident where four people died on the spot while three breathed their last while undergoing treatment The incident took place when they were on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib in the district on early Thursday Daljit Singh Khakh Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP of Garhshankar saidGarhshankar DSP Daljit Singh Khakh said that the deceased have been identified as Sudesh Pal 48 Rahul 25 Geeta Devi 40 Ramo 15 Unnati 16 Shamo Devi and Santosh Devi Bodies have been kept in a mortuary the police said Among the injured one person identified as Teena was shifted to the PGI Hospital Chandigarh She is recovering the police said