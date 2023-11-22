New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, during the virtual G20 leaders summit, proposed social impact funds for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) implementation in the countries of the Global South and also announced an initial fund of $25 million.

PM Modi highlighted India's contributions to green energy, climate finance, and the Women's Reservation Bill 2023. He further announced a Global AI Partnership Summit next month. The Prime Minister also said that the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) repository has been created which has linked the DPIs of over 16 countries.

During the virtual G20 leaders summit, which was attended by China, Russia, and Canada, PM Modi said that the problems of the Global South must be prioritized for the development of the world in the 21st century, adding that many countries are facing difficulties for which they are not responsible.

"It is the need of the hour to provide full support to the development agenda. Reforms are essential to make the global economy and governance structures bigger, better, effective, representative, and future-ready. Countries in urgent need should be provided with easier support," he added.