New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against the proposed rallies of VHP-Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR following the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh. It is learnt that advocate Chander Uday Singh mentioned the matter before a bench headed by justice Aniruddha Bose. Initially, Singh had sought permission from the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to mention the matter urgently before a bench.

However, the CJI is currently heading a five-judge constitution bench hearing a batch of pleas against the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. As Singh mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Justice Bose, the latter said that he will accommodate Singh’s request, after getting confirmation regarding his authority to accept mentioning of the matters.

Singh said there are 23 protests going on simultaneously and “we have a very volatile situation”, which is due to an unfortunate incident that happened in Nuh in Haryana, which is a neighbouring state and there are 23 protests going on in Delhi. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked Singh to pass the papers regarding the matter and said, “we will immediately pass orders (on listing the case)”.

Earlier in the day, Singh sought permission from the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to mention the matter urgently before a bench. Advocate Singh has claimed that following the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, the VHP-Bajrang Dal have proposed as many as 27 rallies in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Hindu organizations have called a panchayat in Manesar to protest against the clashes. At least six people have died in the communal violence that broke out in Haryana on Monday. Among the dead, two are Home Guard soldiers and four are civilians. Apart from this, many injured have been admitted to Nalhar and nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar has said that 30 units of Haryana Police and 20 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to prevent any law and order situation. Of the paramilitary companies, 14 have been deployed to Nuh, 3 to Palwal, 2 to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. CM Khattar informed that a total of 116 people have been arrested so far and no culprit will be spared. Section 144 has been imposed in 8 districts of Haryana - Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Sonipat and Panipat.

Except Gurugram, the situation remained normal in most areas on Tuesday. Internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till further orders.