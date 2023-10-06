New Delhi : The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL alleging taxpayers' money being used to bribe voters ahead of Assembly polls. The apex court sought response of the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan on the PIL (public interest litigation) which alleged distribution of freebies ahead of Assembly polls in both these States.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued these notices to the Centre, the EC and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also on the PIL which objected to alleged misuse of the taxpayers' monies by the two state governments to lure voters.

"There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately", the lawyer representing the petitioner said. 'Issue notice. Returnable in four weeks,' the Supreme Court bench said. The court took note of the PIL filed by Bhattulal Jain and ordered that it be tagged with a pending plea on the issue. In the race to win the respective elections, the political parties have been competing to announce more number of schemes promising freebies to different sections of voters.