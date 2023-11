New Delhi: Edtech firm Physics Wallah may lay off up to 120 employees due to performance issues, according to the company. The company in a statement said that less than 0.8 per cent of its total workforce will be impacted due to the performance review exercise.

"At PW, we regularly assess performance through mid-term and end-term cycles. For the cycle ending in October, less than 0.8 per cent of our workforce, ranging from 70 to 120 individuals with performance concernsmay be asked to transition.

"Our primary focus remains on fostering a dynamic, high-performing team. We plan to hire an additional 1,000 employees in the next six months," PW, CHRO, Satish Khengre said in a statement. The company has around 12,000 employees.