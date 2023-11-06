New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of the Popular Front of India (PFI) against an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the central government. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said it would be appropriate for the PFI to first approach the high court against the tribunal's order.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the PFI, agreed with the court's view that the organisation should have first approached the high court and then come to the top court. The bench then dismissed the plea but granted the PFI opportunity to approach the high court.