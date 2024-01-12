New Delhi: A minor was apprehended in connection with petrol bombs being hurled and shots fired outside a house in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Friday. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras on Thursday night. The footage showed a group of four youngsters with their faces covered throwing petrol bombs and running away, they said.

The owner of the house told police that he had a dispute with a group of people who mounted the attack. None of his family members were injured, according to the police. A police officer said Kishan and his the group he had a dispute with have previous criminal records.