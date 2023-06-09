PEOPLE TAKING CLUES FROM PAST INCIDENTS NCW CHAIRPERSON ON GRUESOME KILLINGS

New Delhi NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed concern over the recent surge in spinechilling killings including the Mira Road murder and emphasized that people are taking clues from past incidents to commit such heinous crimes I have seen people now taking clues from past incidents which are very gruesome and heinous These kinds of crimes against livein partners have increased in the recent past Society needs to think about how to control it especially the families of both and how we are raising our children who are doing such crimes NCW Chairperson said while talking to ANIOn Wednesday Manoj Sane accused of killing his livein partner Saraswati Vaidya was arrested by the police for killing his girlfriend and cutting her body into dozens of pieces Rekha Sharma further said that the commission has taken suo moto cognizance in the murder of a woman in Maharashtra s Thane by her livein partner We have seen that in the recent past cases like this have increased We have taken suo moto cognizance on this and will write to DG to take care of the case The suspect identified as Manoj Sane had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP of MiraBhayandar VasaiVirar Police Jayant Bajbale while speaking to ANI said that the accused boiled the pieces of the body is true but he didn t feed the dogs with her body pieces We found several body pieces in utensils when we entered the house The accused Manoj Sane killed her livein partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter Body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation Bajbale said The accused boiled pieces is true but he didn t feed her body pieces to dogs The accused has been arrested and sent to Police custody till 16th June he added According to the Police the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later transferred them into plastic bags to dispose of them On Wednesday we received a report of foul smell from a flat in a society When the police broke open the door of the house they found pieces of a dead body in a lot of utensils and buckets in the kitchen Investigation revealed that a couple lived there they have been identified In this matter we have registered a case under the relevant sections The incident came to light after 34 days of the occurrence of the murder according to the police This came as a shock for the nation reminding a similar incident that occurred in Delhi last year where 27yearold Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her livein partner Further investigation into the case is underway ANI