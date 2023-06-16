PATIENCE VENGEANCE JAIRAM RAMESH HITS OUT AT PM MODI AFTER NEHRUS NAME DROPPED FROM MUSEUM

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML). Ramesh said the NMML is a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books and archives.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Pettiness and vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Minister's Museum & Society".

The Congress leader described him (PM Modi) as a 'small man overburdened with insecurities'. His reaction comes amid reports that Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is set to be renamed as ‘Prime Ministers Museum and Society.’

"What won't Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name and legacy of the architect of the nation? A small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru," he said. The Congress leader further noted that Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first PM on whose name the NMML bears, has a name and legacy as the architect of the nation.

According to sources, the decision to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum was taken at a special meeting of the NMML Society on Thursday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice-president of the 29-member society, presided over the session.

The NMML Society is headed by Prime Minister Modi, and members include Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy and Nirmala Sitharaman.