New Delhi Around 300 passengers were confined inside an Air India AI332 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport for about seven and a half hours on Thursday The flight was bound from Delhi to Bangkok and was scheduled to take off at 158 pm The airline issued an apology on Twitter when passengers stuck inside the aircraft shared their experience on social media It said that the flight got delayed due to unavoidable technical reasons The passengers alleged that they were not provided refreshments during the entire time they were confined in the aircraft Sources said that all passengers had boarded the flight on time However it was announced that the flight would take off after some time The announcements were made at frequent intervals for the entire stretch of sevenandahalf hours No passenger was allowed to step out from the aircraft When the flight did not take off after a long time a Twitter war broke out between the airline and the passengers as well as their relatives Flight is delayed since 15 hrs AC is switched off and you are not serving water Why are u not allowing passengers to deplane People getting suffocated My wife has just got pregnant and she has to go through all of this DGCAIndia a Twitter user named Deepanshu Sethi wroteTo this the airline replied saying that their team is trying its best to minimize the inconvenience They are also alerting their ground team to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers it addedAnother Twitter user wrote People suffocating inside plane from 15 hours in Delhi heat with no air conditioning Not allowing to deplane Not serving water or beverages Please take action immediately After a few hours she took to Twitter again and wrote Waiting from 5 effing hours for our flight No clarity on rescheduling Made elderly walk 500 plus metres to new gate and now they are cancelling the rescheduled flight as well In its response Air India said that the aircraft was facing some technical fault and hence the delay It further informed that its staff is constantly trying to rectify the fault and it assured that the flight will take off soon Instructions have been given to the ground staff to make all the essential items available to the passengers at the earliest