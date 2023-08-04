New Delhi/Chennai/Mumbai/Kolkata: Opposition parties including the DMK, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which are part of the INDIA bloc, on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of staying the conviction of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying that justice has prevailed and the unwavering voice of truth shall never be subdued.

Following the decision by the top court, Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Parliament representing the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, will be reinstated as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi conviction stayed: Congress welcomes Supreme Court verdict, says justice has prevailed; party workers celebrate

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that re-affirmed the strength of the country's judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values.

"Justice prevails! #Wayanad retains #RahulGandhi! Welcome the Honourable Supreme Court's decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case. This decision reaffirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values. #India (sic)," MK Stalin, son of DMK founder late M Karunanidhi, said in a Tweet.

NCP working president Supriya Sule, who is a Member of Parliament, representing the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra, said the decision by the top court is a "herald of justice".

"In the pursuit of truth, the essence of Satyamev Jayate resonates once more. The unwavering voice of truth shall never be subdued. The Honorable Supreme Court's decision on Rahul Gandhi Ji’s case is a herald of justice, warmly embraced. A hearty welcome back to Parliament! Rahul Gandhi," Sule, daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, said in a Tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the verdict given by the Supreme Court was a victory of the judiciary. " I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of Rahul Gandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary! (sic)," the TMC chief said in a Tweet.

The DMK, NCP, and TMC are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, which is led by the Congress. It has decided to unitedly fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi conviction stayed: We will continue the legal battle, says BJP MLA and petitioner Purnesh Modi