New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari has questioned whether the subjects include the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) decided during the constitution of the Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSCs) back in September last year, after a PSC has called for an appearance from the Law Commission and Law Ministry regarding the UCC.

According to the notice issued by the PSC, representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry were to be present before the panel on July 3 and make their submissions related to the Law Commission's recent notice seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of Uniform Civil Code.

Responding to the notice of the Parliamentary Panel, the Lok Sabha MP said, "Was Uniform Civil Code-UCC on original list of subjects decided when Parliamentary Standing Committees are constituted/reconstituted in September or is PSC pushing a belated political agenda? UCC-today unfortunately is a metaphor for othering the other. A whistle."

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on 14th June, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject Review of Personal Laws'". Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice. (with PTI inputs)