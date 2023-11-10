PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE REPORTS ON BILLS TO REPLACE IPC CRPC EVIDENCE ACT SUBMITTED TO DHANKHAR

New Delhi: A new clause 48 introduced in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 by replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has allowed the prosecution of a person located in a foreign country, who abets any crime in India. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Friday submitted the recently adopted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. The same has also been forwarded to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Committee chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal appreciates that the government has introduced a new clause 48 in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to allow the prosecution of a person located in a foreign country who abets the commission of any act in India which would constitute an offence if committed in India.

The Supreme Court of India in 2008 had opined that Parliament may come out with appropriate legislation in this regard. The Committee feels that the addition of this provision has given effect to the opinion of the Supreme Court. Before this proposed provision, there was no law to prosecute a person located outside India, who abets the commission of an offence in India.

However, the Committee contemplates that the execution of sentences outside the territorial jurisdiction of the country would still be strictly governed by international treaties. Clause 70 of the BNS also seeks to provide for punishment for gang rape, by one or more persons, to rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years, but which may extend to life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, and with fine and also provide for punishment for imprisonment for life or with death when a gang rape is committed with a woman under eighteen years of age.

The Committee welcomes the changes introduced in this clause vis-à-vis relevant sections of IPC. “The removal of age-based qualifiers to consider gang rape of any minor girl as an aggravated offence is in line with the position under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Furthermore, the minimum sentence for gang rape of a minor girl under the Sanhita, which is a ‘whole life sentence’ is greater than the minimum sentence under POCSO which is regular imprisonment for 20 years,” the Committee said.

Bringing another major change in the law, clause 93 of the BNS stated that whoever hires, employs or engages any person below the age of 18 years to commit an offence shall be punished with imprisonment of either description or fine provided for that offence as if the offence has been committed by such person himself. Clause 272 incorporated in BNS seeks to provide for adulteration of food or drink intended for sale and punishment thereof.

Given the serious health issues that can result from the consumption of adulterated food, the Committee observes that the offence of food adulteration affects the public at large and that the punishment provided for the offenders under this clause is inadequate. The Committee recommends that a minimum punishment of six months be provided for the offence under this clause along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.