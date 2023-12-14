New Delhi: The shady credentials of Vicky Sharma alias Jangli, who was nabbed by Delhi cops as the fifth suspect for providing shelter to the four accused in the Parliament security breach case, are keeping security officials busy, who are on the lookout for piecing together more details to arrive at a definitive conclusion. The Gurugram resident gave shelter to the four, who hatched the plan in House 67 of Sector 7. Sharma and his wife are now in Delhi Police custody, facing intense interrogation by the Anti-Terror Unit and intelligence agencies.

On Wednesday, which coincided with the anniversary day of the Parliament attack 22 years ago, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, two intruders, jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and sprayed yellow gas, triggering a panic button. Two other accused, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were found protesting outside the Parliament. Police are tracing Lalit, the sixth suspect in the case.

As per Sharma's criminal record, he was an active member of the 'Fauji Gang' in the 80s and 90s. His neighbours and officials of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) have raised serious questions about his suspicious and unsocial behaviour. As per reports, he has been living in the house with his wife and children for the past 18 years.

As per the Crime Branch, Sharma worked as a driver in an export company and was close to the four accused who have been arrested. Meanwhile, Gurugram Police has started interrogating Sharma's daughter. She often quarrelled with her parents which is why they rarely visited her, claimed the neighbours.

Police are investigating as to how long the four accused had been staying at Sharma's residence. On Wednesday, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the Parliamentary Attack of 2001, two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the House from the audience gallery of the Parliament and left behind coloured smoke.

This breach brought attention to the security mechanism of the new Parliament building. The Bharatiya Janata Party came under fire from the opposition for this mishap as BJP MP Pratap Sinha had signed the passes for Sharma and D, the two major accused in the case.

Delhi police special cell has registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 120B (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) and 452 (deals with trespass to house with the motive to hurt someone or assault any person or restrain someone wrongfully) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).