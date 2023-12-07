Parliament Winter Session Day 4 Live: Those who give hate speeches should be disallowed to contest polls, says Cong MP Pramod Tiwari
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: On Day 4 of the ongoing Winter Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the two bills the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage on Thursday.
The two bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The House saw a marathon debate over two days and passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. "The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation(Amendment) Bill, 2023, Amit Shah to move the Bill further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
Also to move that the Bill be passed," the Legislative agenda released by the Rajya Sabha read. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26, 2023.
It amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act of 2004. The Act provides for reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Act amended the Second Schedule of the 1950 Act to specify the total number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.
The proposed Bill increases the total number of assembly seats and reserves seven seats for Scheduled Castes and nine seats for Scheduled Tribes. Meanwhile, a short-duration discussion on the "Economic Situation in the country will continue on day 4 of the Rajya Sabha. "Further discussion on the "Economic Situation in the country" raised by Derek O' Brien on 5th December 2023," the legislative agenda read.
Earlier during a short-duration discussion on the 'Economic situation in the country' in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said, "If India is growing at the fastest rate in the world, then why is the impact of the growth not felt on the ground? We are a large economy, we are growing at the fastest rate in the world & we have the largest FDI coming in, but why is it not seen on the ground? I specifically want to ask why is it not seen in the inflation and unemployment numbers?" Taking part in the debate, the BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi weighed in on India's growth rate on the state of the national economy amid the prevailing global challenges in the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament and said that the country's robust GDP numbers reflect the "growth rate of Hindutva".
- 12.7 am
On a query to BJD MP, EAM S Jaishankar says India's trade with Latin America is 50 billion dollar.
- 12.5 am
Kerala MP John Brittas wants an update on India's action on the allegation of a murder bid of a US citizen of Indian origin.
- 12.3 am
JD(U) MP Aneel Prasad Hegde expresses concern over the use of harmful pesticides and seeks the government's attention.
- 12 am
TMC MP Abir Ranjan Biswas raises the issue of the plight of manual scavengers. He demands that robots be employed in such work.
- 11.58 am
Congress MP L Hanumantaiah says over 57,582 Dalits were ill-treated in India. The top states which account for the maximum cases are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
- 11.52 am
Congress MP Vivek Tankha raises the issue of inadequate facilities at the AIIMS. He questions provisions like online facility which he says is not adequate
- 11.45 am
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan expresses concern over the negative portrayal of society in Bollywood movies.
- 11.40 am
BJD MP Prashant Nanda says post-Corona even youth are prone to oxygen deficiency in trains, they suffer from sodium deficiency. He appeals railway minister to take note of the fact and make provision for ICU and oxygen facilities
- 11.33 am
Kerala Congress (Joseph) MP Jose K. Mani expresses concern over coastal management. He demands policy re-look by the Centres and ensure timely implementation of coastal projects.
- 11.23 am
AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal raises the lack of facilities for differently-abled train passengers and requests the government to look into the issue.
- 11.21 am
BJP MP Dr K Laxman raises the issue of the demolition of structures near Tirumala.
- 11.17 am
BJP MP Sumer Singh Solanki demands that the hurdles regarding Aadhar card issuance of differently-abled persons.
- 11.15 am
BJD MP Manas Ranjan Mangraj demands coastal roads for Odisha.
- 11.10 am
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expresses concern over the rising number of hate crimes in India. He says Uttar Pradesh accounts for the maximum number of such a crime.
- 11 am
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.
- 10. 53 am
Women MPs of the TMC protest against Union Minister Giriraj Singh and demand his expulsion from the cabinet, over his remark on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
- 10.41 am
"Such shameless ministers can say such things...", Mahua Moitra slams Giriraj Singh
- 10.35 am
The BJP parliamentary meeting begins.
- 10.23
JP Nadda welcomes PM Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
- 9.55 am
Bharatiya Janata Party MPs welcome PM Modi with chants of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" at the Parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, after the party's victory in three states.
9.40 am
PM Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
- 9.28 am
Amit Shah arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
- 9:23 am
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar and Virendra Kumar arrive for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
- 9. 13 am
BJP MP Chhedi Paswan will lay the Statements of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2023-24).