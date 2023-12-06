New Delhi: As proceedings of both houses of Parliament resume for the third day of the Winter Session the focus is likely to be on remarks made by DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar, who had yesterday stoked controversy by describing the Hindi heartland as "gaumutra states".

Participating in a discussion on the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the House, the DMK MP said that the BJP can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India. His remarks were expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker later.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to respond to the debate in Lok Sabha on who tabled the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, tabled in the Lower House yesterday and move that the draft laws be passed

Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan will move that the Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, be taken into consideration.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to lay on the table of the Rajya Sabha, a statement on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, the additional grant that the government requires to meet its required expenditure.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country. Further, BJP MP Sumer Solanki and Biju Janata Dal MP Niranjan Bishi are likely to initiate a discussion on the Study Visit Report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to Havelock Island, Port Blair, Mahabalipuram and Mumbai from August 24, 2023, to August 29, 2023, in the Upper House.