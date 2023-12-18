Parliament Winter Session Day 11 LIVE: Rajya Sabha stalled twice; Lok Sabha too adjourned till 2 pm over ruckus as Opposition MPs attack govt Parliament security breach
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned twice over ruckus as Opposition MPs attack govt Parliament security breach. Lok Sabha, which also witnessed pandemonium over the same issue, was also stalled.
Earlier, Opposition MPs have given notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the recent breach in Parliament security on Monday. Since two persons with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House, the opposition lawmakers are demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.
A total of 14 opposition MPs-- 13 in Lok Sabha and 1 in Rajya Sabha-- are currently suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for creating a ruckus inside their respective Houses while demanding Shah's statement. Among the 13 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, nine are from the Congress, two from the CPM, one from the CPI, and one from the DMK.
Sticking to the matter, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident. DMK MP T Siva has moved a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the December 13 incident. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.
Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. Hitting out at the BJP-led central government over the massive security breach, the Congress President said that the BJP leaders are not ready to let the House function. "It is a serious issue and the government should pay attention to it. We are repeatedly saying in Parliament that the Union Home Minister should come to the House and give a statement but he does not want to come. They (BJP) are not ready to let the House function. This is not a good thing for democracy but there is no point in talking to people who do not believe in democracy," Kharge said.
- 11.35 am
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar pulls up Congress MP Jebi Mather and CPI MP Binoy Viswam for creating a ruckus in the House. The House is stalled till 2 pm.
- 11.12 am
Rajya Sabha is adjourned over a ruckus by opposition members till 11.30 am.
- 11 am
Rajya Sabha resumes.
- 10.20 am
Rajya Sabha list of business for the day features The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Government of UnionTerritories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2023. Besides, ministers will lay papers on the table, they will give statements regarding various matters.
- 10.15 am
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands discussion on a security breach of Parliament on December 13.
- 10.10 am
Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather gives suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.
- 10 am
Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss Parliament security breach incident.