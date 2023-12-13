Parliament Winter Session Day 10 LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Published: 3 hours ago
New Delhi: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are poised to witness significant business on the 10th day of the Parliament's Winter Session. On Wednesday, Union Minister Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment.
The bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. Another Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009.
The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha. Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani is to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Apart from that Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav and Faitaz Ahmad are to present three reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.
These reports are, the 357th Report on "Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 351st Report on Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports", 358th Report on "Research-based Education and Anusandhan scenario in Sciences and related fields" and 359th Report on "Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 350th Report on Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Ministry of Women and Child Development".
MPs Dr Ashok Bajpai and Rajmani Patel will be tabling, a copy of the 35th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Thirty First Report on "Coarse Grains Production and Distribution". Meanwhile, General V K Singh (Retd), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti, Ministry of Rural Development; Nityanand Rai, Ministry of Home Affairs; Annpurna Devi, Ministry of Education; B L Verma, Ministry of Cooperation; Ajay Kumar, Ministry of Home Affairs; Pratima Bhoumik, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and 8 Dr Subhas Sarkar for Ministry of Education are also scheduled. The Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament commenced on December 4 and will continue till December 22 and will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days.
- 1 pm
Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm.
- 12.59 pm
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the government priorities introducing teaching modules in all mother tongues and local languages.
- 12.45 pm
TMC MP Jawhar Sircar wants to know if people speaking 10 languages including Bhojpuri, Gondi, Rajasthani and a few other languages opposed the move to club them under the Hindi family of languages.
- 12.51 pm
Ajoy Kumar, MoS of Home, says the government has stressed the need to prioritise all languages in the country.
- 12.45 pm
Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma wants to know if the NCRT will take punitive action against school authorities which demand extra fees from students.
- 12.39 pm
BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra wants to know if the government considers punitive action against education institutes which are incompetent to handle students' mental health issues.
- 12.33 pm
Congress MP KC Venugopal raises the issue of suicide and dropout cases of OBC students in technical institutes.
- 12.24 pm
Congress MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wants to know if the government can consider sending instruction to private educational institutes to devise mechanisms to determine if students are fit to sit in exams so that Kota-like suicides can be avoided.
- 12.23 pm
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the country has seen 1,70, 924 suicides in India as per NCRB's latest data.
- 12.21 pm
Congress MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asks if the ministry has data on the suicide of women.
- 12.16 pm
TMC MP Shantanu Sen raises the issue of lack of awareness regarding menstrual health.
- 12.13 pm
BJP MP Darshana Singh demands measures for proper disposal of sanitary pads.
- 12.09 pm
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha wants to know if measures are in place to allow menstrual leave.
- 12.05 pm
Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani says 4 lakh missing children were traced under substantial schemes.
- 11.55 am
BJP MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar speaks about the inconvenience of passengers of Meerut due to the lack of Lucknow-bound trains.
- 11.51 am
IUML MP Abdul Wahab expresses concern over the increasing number of suicide cases among women in Southern states.
- 11.45 am
AAP MP Sanjiv Arora demands duty-free import of polyester yarn. He urges the government to make raw materials cheaper.
- 11.40 am
Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma speaks of a lack of mechanisms and awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases.
- 11.38 am
Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Pail alleges delay in implementing farmer-friendly schemes. She raises the issue of farmers' deaths in the country.
- 11.34 am
Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan expresses concern over widespread deforestation in Assam in the context of India's climate action pledge.
- 11.29 am
BJP MP Selvaganabathy demands the setting up of a national council for primary education.
- 11.25 am
Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh urges the government for alternative arrangements for window ticket passengers.
- 11.15 am
TMC MP Saket Gokhale speaks of the plight of undertrials in the country. He says normal prisoners are kept with mentally unsound undertrials.
- 11.10 am
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla raises the digital fraud issue which, he says, has become the cause of real concern for digital consumers. He demands stringent action from the government regarding the issue.
- 11 am
Rajya Sabha resumes. House pays silent tribute to nine security personnel, who were killed in Parliament terror attack.
- 10.30 am
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.
- 10.15 am
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the investigation into allegations on Adani Group.
- 10.05 am
Winter Session of Parliament | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the abnormal intentional delay of the Central Government in initiating census excise and to direct the Government to initiate steps for the census process without immediate delay.