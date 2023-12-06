New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 were aimed at “provide justice to the deprived” in the region. While defending the twin J&K Amendment Bills, Shah, while participating in a debate over the bills, said that the J&K Reservation (Amendment) bill “pertains to doing justice to and providing rights to those against whom injustice was done (by previous dispensations)”.

The Union Home Minister said that such communities were “insulted and ignored” by the the previous dispensations. “The people who are deprived in any society should be brought forward. That is the basic sense of the Constitution of India. But they have to be brought forward in a way that doesn't reduce their respect. There is a huge difference between giving rights and giving rights respectfully,” he said.

Attacking the previous dispensations, Amit Shah said, “had terrorism been tackled at the beginning without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits would not have had to leave Kashmir Valley”. He said one of the bills “seeks to give representation in the assembly to those who had to leave Kashmir due to terrorism”. He said the bills were aimed at providing justice to the people who were deprived for the last 70 years.

Shah also lashed out at the Congress for talking about backward classes, saying that if any party has opposed backward classes and come in the way of their growth, it is the Congress. He said that PM Narendra Modi was “born into a poor family and became the prime minister and he knows the pain of the backward classes and the poor”.