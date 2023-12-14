New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday. The Parliament security breach on Wednesday was well-coordinated and meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed, police sources said.

They said that all six had known each other for four years and hatched the plan a few days ago. The accused were in touch with each other through social media platforms and had done a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, the sources said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are now in police custody. Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram while a hunt is on for their other accomplice Lalit. Following the security breach, the area around Parliament was turned into a fortress with the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel while the Delhi Police's Special Cell has been tasked with the investigation.

Police officials said that during interrogation, Amol told investigators they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment and that's why they carried out this act. "They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government. The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation," an official said.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol, Neelam and Lalit stayed at the resident of Vishal in Gurugram on Tuesday night. In the morning, they left for Parliament. An official said Vishal Sharma earlier worked as a driver in an export company but of late he drove an autorickshaw. His neighbours claimed that he was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his wife.

Police have also detained Vishal's wife and her possible role in the incident was being probed, an official said. "All six accused wanted to enter Parliament but only two got passes," a source said, adding that Lalit made the video of Amol and Neelam releasing smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises.

The video was uploaded by Lalit on Instagram. He also kept the mobile phones of Neelam, Amol, Sagar and Manoranjan, police said. A police source said, "No mobile phones have been found on the accused and the police are looking for their phones." A resident of Haryana's Jind, Neelam, who is in her late 30s, told police that she was studying for competitive exams. Neelam has done MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and cleared NET.

While being taken away by police personnel, Neelam told reporters, "The Indian government is subjecting us to oppression. When we raise our voices for our rights, we are beaten and thrown in jail. We are subjected to undue force. We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed."

"Our parents work as labourers, and farmers and some are small shopkeepers. An attempt is being made to suppress our voices. Dictatorship will not work," she said. Sources said BJP MP Prathap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, knew Manoranjan D as he hailed from his constituency Mysuru and would often visit the parliamentarian's office.

Manoranjan introduced Sagar as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued on the pretext of visiting the new Parliament building, they said. Amol, a resident of Maharasthra's Latur, is a graduate but unemployed. He worked as a helper of a plumber but later quit the job. He told police that he bought at least five colour smoke canisters from Maharashtra's Kalyan at a price of around Rs 1,200, an official told PTI.

Another officer said that Amol would often visit Mumbai. Amole and Neelam were held for violating the prohibitory orders imposed around Parliament during the Winter Session. They are being interrogated by the Delhi Police Special Cell and other security agencies at the Parliament Street Police Station.