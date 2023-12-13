PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH SHIV SENA UBT MP ARVIND SAWANT RECALLS SCARY SCENES

New Delhi: As Parliament witnessed major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant recalled the scary scenes of the two intruders jumping into the well of the house with smoke cannisters. In a clear security breach inside the parliament on Wednesday morning, the two intruders jumped from the visitor's gallery in Lok Sabha and threw the smoke cannisters sending the members into a tizzy.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Shiv Sena MP (UBT faction), Arvind Sawant, said that as soon as one of the intruders, later identified by the police as Amol Shinde, jumped from the audience gallery onto the MPs' seat inside the Lok Sabha in the Parliament, some of the MPs present there tried to surround him.

Sawant said that four MPs including him, Hanuman Beniwal, RK Singh Patel, and Gurjit Ahuja showed great courage and caught the intruder. “He took out a spray from his shoe and sprayed it which was quite suffocative and was yellow in color due to which there was panic among all the MPs and later everyone together surrounded him,” Sawant recalled.

“But here the question arises of the the security of the MP. Who is responsible for the major security breach? MP Arvind Sawant asked. Significantly, the two intruders identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. Sharma are said to have had a visitor pass to the Parliament which was issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha.

On this, Sena MP Sawnt said action should be taken against him also. “The MP should also be interrogated and he is also responsible,” he added.