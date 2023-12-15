New Delhi : The two persons, accused in Lok Sabha security breach incident, wanted to replicate the act of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the House, Delhi police said on Thursday. A pamphlet that showed "PM is missing and whoever finds him will get the money from Swiss bank" was recovered from the possession of the accused, an official said.

In a major security breach on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Around the same time, two other persons -- Amol and Neelam -- sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Police sources said the accused's shoes were specially designed and cavities were made to hide smoke canisters. The canisters were bought by Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, an officer said. During interrogation, it was revealed by the accused that they wanted to enact revolutionary Bhagat Singh's action of throwing feeble bombs inside the Central Assembly in Delhi in 1929 during the British rule, the sources said.

Police said the accused had planned to throw pamphlets in Parliament after using the smoke bombs, adding that they had also bought tricolours. Some more banners were recovered from them which carried the messages to provoke youths against the government, said the sources. "One such banner read 'desh ke liye jo nai khaula vo khoon nahi pani hai'", a source said.

The accused's social media posts suggested that they were highly inspired by Shaheed Bhagat Singh. They had created a page on social media called 'Bhagat Singh Yuva Fan Club' but now it has been deleted, the official said, adding that the accused wanted to give a message to the government over the issues like farmers' agitation and Manipur crisis.

Police have scanned the bank accounts of all the accused, and tried to ascertain if they have got any fundings for the act. A Delhi court on Thursday sent the four accused arrested for the breach of security to the police's custody for seven days for interrogation.