New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the custodial remand of Lalit Jha, an accused of Parliament security lapse, till January 5, 2024. Jha, who was arrested on December 14, was produced before the court by the Special Cell of Delhi Police today.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur ordered to extend his custody for another 14 days. On December 21, the custodial remand of four other accused, Sagar Sharma, Neelam, Manoranjan D and Amol Shinde was extended for 15 days.

During Jha's appearance, Delhi Police sought an extension of the custodial remand in order to investigate the case and find out the motive behind it. Earlier on December 15, the court had sent Jha to police custody till today.

Delhi Police informed court that Jha and the others had planned out the incident to create anarchy so as to compel the government to accept their demands. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against all the accused under Section 16A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On the anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack on December 13, two accused, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during the Zero Hour. Raising anti-government slogans, they released yellow gas from canisters. This led to a chaos inside the house and amid the commotion, some MPs stopped the duo. After some time, Parliament security personnel caught hold of both the youths.

At the same time, two other protesters, Neelam and Amol Shinde were caught outside the Parliament shouting slogans with similar yellow gas canisters.