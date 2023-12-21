New Delhi: As the seven day custody of four accused in the Parliament security breach ends on Thursday, the Delhi police is likely to seek further custody of the accused. Official sources said that the investigators may further seek the custody of four accused - Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam, and Amol Shinde.

Earlier, all six people arrested in connection with Parliament security breach case were confronted with one another for a corroboration of the sequence of the incident by the Special Cell on Wednesday.

Police said that all six have been kept at five different units of Delhi Police Special cell, where they have been interrogated by security agencies several times. On Wednesday, they were taken to the Counter Intelligence (CI) office of Special Cell and confronted with one another, police added.

Police officials said, "Neelam and Manoranjan were already kept at CI office in New Friends Colony, while four others were brought from different ranges." The data of the mobile phones, which were stated to be destroyed, by two other accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, are yet to be accessed. The investigators are supposed to visit various locations along with the accused, which is yet to be done, police added.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.