PARLIAMENT PASSES PROVISIONAL COLLECTION OF TAXES BILL 2023

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, that gives statutory backing to the government to collect taxes from midnight as per the announcement made in the Union Budget.

The bill comes with provisions to refund taxes collected that have not been incorporated in the Finance Bill as per the budget for fiscal year starting April 1. It repeals The Provisional Collection of Taxes Act, 1931. Explaining the importance of the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after announcing various provisions around taxes in the budget, which is on February 1, the government has to wait till April 1 for them to become effective which leads to a gap between the two dates and can result in various kind of speculations, exploitations etc.

"So, we start the collection of taxes from the midnight of that day. Otherwise, the speculation can hurt the market," Sitharaman said. She said the bill has provision that the changes made in the taxes will have to be approved by Parliament within 75 days. "If that approval doesn't come, it (the bill) also tells you that you refund the money back," she said.