New Delhi/Greater Noida: Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider, who recently crossed the border to live with her alleged husband Sachin Meena in Rabupura area of Greater Noida has suffered heatstroke due to high temperatures, sources said on Saturday. Seema, who was interrogated by UP ATS for two days, spoke to the media on Friday.

However, the family members of Sachin at Rabupura on Saturday denied entry to the media into the house saying that Seema had fallen ill due to extreme heat. Seema, who has claimed to have married Sachin in Nepal, has said that she will not leave India and go to Pakistan at any cost. Seema also showed the picture to the media of her marriage with Sachin at a temple in Nepal.

It is learnt that Seema has sent a mercy petition to the President through her advocate to grant her citizenship of India. Seema Ghulam Haider, who hails from Karachi in Pakistan, is said to have befriended Sachin while playing PUBG on the Internet. The two allegedly married at a temple in Nepal and returned to their respective countries alter. Seema recently appeared at Sachin's house in Rabupura where the two were arrested by the police.

However, Seema was granted bail by the court after which she permanently moved to Sachin's house. Pertinently, Seema had infiltrated into India in May this year to live with Sachin before she was arrested. Seema has brought her four children from her first husband, with her. On Friday, Seema, who was questioned by the ATS, is said to he have told the sleuths that she cannot go back to her hometown “as death is waiting for me in Pakistan”.