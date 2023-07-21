OVER 9500 JAN AUSHADI CENTERS SET UP SINCE LAUNCH OF SCHEME IN 2008 UNION HEALTH MINISTER MANSUKH MANDAVIYA IN LOK SABHA

New Delhi: The Centre has set up more than 9,500 Jan Aushadi centers in a bid to make quality generic medicines at affordable prices available to all. The data was provided by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare while replying to a question from BJP MP from Rajasthan Bhagirath Choudhary in Lok Sabha.

‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’ was launched by the Government in November 2008 with around 80 centers opened in the country till 2014-15. Till 30 June 2023, more than 9,500 Kendras have been opened all across the country, the government informed in Lok Sabha on Friday. Union Minister Mandaviya said that with a view to make quality generic medicines at affordable prices available to all, ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’ was launched by the Government in November, 2008 with a target to open at least one Jan Aushadhi Kendra in every district of the country.

During 2015-16, the scheme was revamped and relaunched as ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ (PMBJP) with a target to set up 3,000 Kendras in the country. “The said target was achieved in December, 2017. Till 30.06.2023, more than 9,500 Kendras have been opened all across the country", the Union Minister said in his reply.

Eligibility for opening a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra requires applicants to hold a degree in D. Pharma/B. Pharma. This opportunity is open not only to individuals but also to organizations, NGOs, charitable organizations, and hospitals, provided they appoint B.Pharma / D.Pharma degree holders. Additionally, applicants are required to have a minimum of 120 square feet of space, either privately owned or rented, to accommodate the Kendra.