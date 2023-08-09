OVER 50K CASES OF CRIME AGAINST WOMEN REPORTED IN DELHI IN LAST FOUR YEARS SMRITI IRANI

New Delhi: As many as 51,405 cases of crime against women have been reported in the National Capital of Delhi in the past four years with the maximum number of cases being reported in 2021, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. According to the data provided by the Union government, citing NCRB data, a total of 51,405 cases of crime against women have been reported in the last four years with 13,640 in 2018, 13,395 in 2019, 10,093 in 2020 and 14,277 in 2021.

This information came in as a written response from Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, while replying to a question from Congress MPs Phulo Devi Netam and KC Venugopal enquiring "number of reported crimes against women in Delhi, since 2018."

To a question on the details of people-to police ratio in Delhi, along with the number of functional One Stop Centres (OSCs) and steps taken by the government to tackle the rising rate of crimes against women in Delhi, the Union Minister replied that "The schemes/ projects implemented by the government under Nirbhaya Fund include 733 functional One Stop Centres (OSC), including in all districts of Delhi; universalisation of Women Helplines (functional in 34 States/ UTs, including Delhi), operationalisation of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which is a pan-India single number (112)/ mobile app based system for emergencies (functional in all States/ UTs, including Delhi) and a cyber-crime reporting portal to report obscene content and safe city projects in eight cities and several others."

Recognising the need for psycho-social counselling to women affected by violence and in distress, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has engaged the services of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for providing basic and advanced training under the project named ‘Stree Manoraksha’ to the staff of One Stop Centres (OSCs) across the country on handling psycho-social and mental health care needs of women facing violence and distress", she added.