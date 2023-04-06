OVER 33 PER CENT OF DELHI AAP MLAS STUDIED ONLY TILL CLASS XII

New Delhi: Raising questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification has become the AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's most frequent salvo's at the BJP. However, information available on the official website of the Election Commission and a recent report released by the Praja Foundation, a non-governmental organization that collects data on MLAs and MPs from across the country, shows that out of the 62 AAP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly 22 have studied only till class XII.

This means that over 33 per cent of the current AAP MLAs are non-graduates. It shows that the least educated AAP MLA Abdul Rehman, is the eighth pass, followed by Naresh Balyan, the ninth pass. Balyan, known to be a firebrand leader of the AAP often takes frequent jibes at the BJP on social media.

As for the educational qualification of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, he is a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has a Diploma in Journalism while former minister Satyendar Jain has done graduation in architecture. AAP Minister Gopal Rai has a Masters's degree in Sociology while Kailash Gahlot has an LLM degree. Another AAP minister Atishi has done MSC and Saurabh Bhardwaj has a B Tech Degree.

Also Read: Police on high alert in WB and Bihar for Hanuman Jayanti; Central forces reach WB's sensitive areas following court order

As for the BJP MLAs in Delhi Assembly, the saffron party has eight MLAs out of which Mohan Singh Bisht has studied till 12th standard and the rest all hold graduation and post0-graduation degrees.

This becomes significant as recently Kejriwal has been constantly raising his pitch over the Prime Minister's educational qualification often asking whether it is important for the Prime Minister of the country to be educated.

Recently the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Central Information Commission asking the Gujarat University to provide Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Degree's to Kejriwal and also imposed a cost of Rs 25000 on the latter.