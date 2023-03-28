New Delhi: As informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,08,009 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission (NMC) as of June 2022, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

This information was given by Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while replying to a question from BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar inquiring about the details of the number of registered doctors in the country.

According to the statistics shared by the MoS, the Maharashtra Medical Council has the highest number of registered allopathic doctors (1,88,545), followed by 1,48,217 registered with Tamil Nadu Medical Council, 1,34,426 with Karnataka Medical Council, 1,05,799 with Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, and 89,287 with Uttar Pradesh Medical Council.

In the National Capital, there are a total of 30,817 registered allopathic doctors with the Delhi Medical Council, 72,406 with the Gujarat Medical Council, 78,740 with the West Bengal Medical Council, and several others.

The North-Eastern states have the lowest number of registered allopathic doctors with Nagaland Medical Council, 156 with Mizoram Medical Council, 1501 with Sikkim Medical Council, 2681 with Tripura Medical Council, 1461 with Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council and 25,561 with Assam Medical Council and others.

On the details of the shortage of doctors in the country, MoS replied that "Assuming 80% availability of registered allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh AYUSH doctors, the doctor-population ratio in the country is 1:834."

"The Government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 71% in Medical Colleges from 387 before 2014 to 660 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 97% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 101,043 as of now, there is also an increase of 110% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 65,335 as of now, including, Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Fellowship of National Board (FNB) PG seats and PG seats in College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS)", the Minister said.