OVER 1 CR CRORE REGISTER FOR PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA 2024 WITH PM MODI

New Delhi: More than one crore students, teachers and parents have registered for the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024', Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive programme till now, the Union Education Ministry said on Friday.

Aimed at promoting student engagement along with facilitating interactive learning, the event will be held from 11 am onwards on January 29 in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

During the programme, nearly 4000 participants would interact with PM Modi. According to the Ministry, two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the event.

The registration process for PPC 2024 started on December 11, 2023 and is open till January 12. Parents, teachers and students from classes 6 to 12 can participate in the event.

The ministry said that over 90 lakh students, more than 8 lakh teachers and around 2 lakh parents have registered so far for the upcoming programme.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the movement, ‘Exam Warriors’ led by PM Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It is an effort to bring students, parents, teachers and the society together to foster an environment where the unique individuality of every child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express fully,” the Ministry said.

Ahead of the event, various sessions will be conducted at the school level that will include joyful learning activities like marathon, music competition, meme competition, nukkad natak and student-anchor-guest discussions from January 12 to 23, 2024.