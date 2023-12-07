New Delhi: As many as 9,521 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, are lodged in various jails around the world with more than 60% lodged in Gulf countries, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Minister of State in the MEA, V Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in foreign jails.

His remarks came in as a written response while replying to a question from Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge enquiring about the number of Indian citizens incarcerated abroad, country-wise data including the number of undertrials. According to the data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), out of 9,521 Indian prisoners lodged in foreign jails, more than 60% are lodged in Gulf countries with 5,750 Indian prisoners lodged there.

Saudi Arabia has 2,200 Indian prisoners, followed by 2,143 in UAE, 752 in Qatar, 110 in Bahrain, 410 in Kuwait, and 135 in Oman. Similarly, the United Kingdom has 278 Indian prisoners, 170 in the USA, 308 in Pakistan, 1227 in Nepal, 309 in Malaysia, 180 in China, 165 in Italy, and others.

On the steps taken or being taken by the Government for the release of Indian prisoners languishing in jails abroad and the outcome, the Union Minister replied: "The Government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails. Indian Missions/Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation/ alleged violation of local laws."

"As soon as the information about the detention/arrest of an Indian national is received by an Indian Mission/Post, immediately gets in touch with the local Foreign Office and other concerned local authorities to get consular access to the detained/arrested Indian national to ascertain the facts of the case, confirm his or her Indian nationality and ensure his or her welfare. Missions/Posts remain vigilant to ensure that rights of the Indian prisoners in foreign jails are protected", he further said.