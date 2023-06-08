New Delhi: National Commission for Backward Classes on Thursday said the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in West Bengal was being 'misused' by the illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar as out of 179 OBCs in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruled state, 118 are recognized Muslims.

"We have received many complaints from the people there that these reservations are being given to people who have come from Bangladesh and Myanmar and are bagging these reservations and this is a major problem," said Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes.

Addressing a press conference at Maharashtra Sadan here, Gangaram, who was also a former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said, "On February 25, 2023, we visited West Bengal and met the Chief Secretary there. He informed us that there are 118 Muslim OBCs in the state. But, when we asked them where this data came from, we did not receive a satisfactory reply in writing."

Pointing out the fact that Hindus are the majority in West Bengal, the Chairperson said, "We are not against reservations for Muslims. But, yes we cannot rule out the fact that this increment in Muslim OBCs is a major concern. The Constitution teaches us that reservation should not be given on religious lines but what is happening in West Bengal is a worrying trend."

According to the West Bengal government's official website, there are 180 recognized OBCs. These are divided into two categories: Category A (more backwards) and Category B (backwards). In category A, there are 81 recognized OBC of which 73 are Muslims while for the latter, there are a total of 99 OBCs of which 46 are Muslims.

These include Abdal (Muslim), Baidya (Muslim), Basni / Bosni (Muslim), Beldar (Muslim), Bepari / Byapari (Muslim), Bhatia (Muslim), Chaprashi (Muslim), Sana and Sareng (Muslims), and several others. Asked by the media to comment on the time frame of this data and his claims that Muslim OBCs have increased drastically in West Bengal, the chairperson said, "This is a long process".

He further said that in states like West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bihar there are several problems affecting the lives of OBCs including matters where OBCs are not able to get the reservation benefits. He added that the commission has been working tirelessly to solve their problems and has raised the issue with the concerned authorities.

Incidentally, all these states are non-BJP-ruled. "There are around 7 districts in Rajasthan where the percentage of OBC reservation is zero despite the fact that a huge chunk of OBCs lives there. After our intervention only, they are now able to receive their OBC document," he said.

