OUR NATION IS STRONG PEOPLE WILL ANSWER WHEN TIME COMES SC WHILE HEARING BAIL PLEA OF BANNED PFI MEMBER

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday observed that our nation is quite strong and when time comes, people themselves will answer and there is no need to demonise it every time, when Enforcement Directorate vehemently opposed bail plea of alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) member Abdul Razak Peediyakkal, in a money laundering case, raising the contention of national security.

The apex court was hearing bail plea of alleged PFI leader Abdul Razak Peediyakkal in money laundering case. A bench comprising justices A. S. Bopanna and M. M. Sundresh observed that the petitioner is not a flight risk and if there are bail conditions which do not allow him to leave the country? And, why keep him inside and he is inside for a year?

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said there are protected witnesses and if he is out, they may turn hostile and some witnesses were associated with PFI and he is also capable of threatening. “We have found out, in a case where a passport was taken, people have got away through the Nepal route and it is very difficult to monitor... And they have so many secret places...”, said Raju.

The bench wondered as when all others in the matter are out on bail why should he be kept behind the bars. He was living in abroad, and possible that he could have collected the money and given it to the banned organization. Nothing directly linking him to the organization, observed the bench.

Seeking bail, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Peediyakkal, emphasised that his client will report to the court, NIA or ED. The bench told Dave that his client could report to the police or whichever authority twice in a week.

Raju, vehemently opposing bail to Peediyakkal, said this case involves national security. Justice Bopanna said, “nation, I do not think that is that weak.…our nation is quite strong; I don't think people can destroy it in any case. When the time comes, people themselves will answer. That way, I do not think the nation is that weak…..let us not demonize every time by saying….”.

Raju said during the tribunal proceedings to ban PFI was going on there was data in those proceedings, which was very scary. “They have paramilitary personnel in their organisation conducting parades, threatening people. This is a very, very dangerous organisation”, said Raju.

The bench asked Raju to find out how many protected witnesses are involved in the matter and inform the court about it on Monday, and also apprise the court on the progress of the trial and adjourned the case. In September last year, the government banned PFI for five years.