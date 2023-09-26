Our diplomacy has scaled new heights in past one month, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G20 finale

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in the last 30 days, India's diplomacy has scaled new heights and he interacted with 85 world leaders during this period.

"In the last 30 days, India's diplomacy has scaled new heights. Due to India's efforts, six new nations have been added to the BRICS. After South Africa, I went to Greece. Before the G20 Summit, I interacted with a lot of world leaders. In today's polarised world, to bring all countries, is not a small achievement. There was 100 per cent consensus on the New Delhi Declaration. Some decisions at G20 have potential to change 21st century's direction. Due to India's efforts, the African Union was added to the G20," the Prime Minister said while addressing the G20 finale at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

"Saudi Arabia is investing 100 billion dollar in India. In the last 30 days, as Prime Minister I have interacted with 85 world leaders. This is half the world. You would be thinking how would it benefit you. This benefits the youngsters of the country," he added.

According to Modi, his government has also taken steps to empower SC, ST and OBCs and the PM Vishwakarma Yojana was an example of it. "The Centre has also given employment to around 1 lakh youth. In the past 30 days, the new Parliament passed the Women's Reservation Bill," he added.

PM Modi also said that he also laid foundation stone of an international stadium in Varanasi. "I have also flagged off nine 'Vande' Bharat trains, which shows the speed of our governance," he added. He advised students to think big and said that the country would support youngsters.