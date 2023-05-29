New Delhi: On a nationwide tour to seek support against the Centre's ordinance over appointment of officers in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will next meet CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday.

The Ordinance issued by the Centre relates to the control of the central government over the appointment of officers in Delhi, the national capital territory. It has become a bone of contention between Kejriwal and the Narendra Modi-led Centre. Recently, the central government brought the ordinance after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi government, which had been locked in a legal tussle with the Centre over who should control officers in the local administration.

Also read: 'Worse than Emergency': KCR meets Kejriwal, demands withdrawal of Delhi ordinance

"Will meet Sh Sitaram Yechury ji at CPM headquarters tomo (Tue) 12.30 pm to seek their support against ordinance," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance. Earlier, Kejriwal has met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, all of whom have extended their support to the AAP leader.

On Saturday last Kejriwal met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had also extended his support to Kejriwal over the issue and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must immediately withdraw the Ordinance. Kejriwal, on multiple times in the past has said that the issue was not a matter only concerning Delhi, but it was a matter of saving democracy.

However, justifying the ordinance, the Centre had argued that dual authority and responsibility could hamper security along with administrative coordination. The Centre will bring a bill for ratifying the ordinance in the Parliament within six months.

