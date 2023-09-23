New Delhi : BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in Lok Sabha against BSP's Danish Ali triggered a massive outrage on Friday with Speaker Om Birla warning him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated and Ali asserting he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.

The INDIA bloc parties rallied behind Ali, who said it was nothing less than hate speech and demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House even as the BJP issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri. Amid calls by several opposition parties for Bidhuri's suspension from Lok Sabha for his use of objectionable words during a discussion on the Chandrayaan mission's success on Thursday, Speaker Birla took "serious note" of the comments and warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of "strict action" if such behaviour was repeated in the future.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary K C Venugopal visited the BSP MP and expressed solidarity with him. Later in a tweet, Gandhi posted pictures with Ali and said, "Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan (shop for spreading love in market of hate)." Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Aparupa Poddar, DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP leader Supriya Sule wrote to Birla and demanded that the matter be sent to the privileges committee.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party sought termination of Bidhuri's Lok Sabha membership and registration of a criminal case against him.

In a post on X, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "The indecent, and filthy language in which BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abused Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the House has tarnished the image of Lok Sabha. Samajwadi Party demands the dismissal of the BJP MP as well as registration of a criminal case against him."

A day after Bidhuri's remarks, Ali described these as "hate speech" and demanded the suspension of the ruling party's lawmaker from the House.

"This is nothing less than hate speech. This is hate speech on the floor of the House. Hate speeches were being made outside Parliament but now hate speech has been delivered on the floor of the House by a BJP MP," he said.

Asked what would he do if action was not taken against Bidhuri, Ali said, "I expect that the speaker will take action on this. But if action is not taken, then with a heavy heart, I can consider quitting the membership of this House because people have not sent me to Parliament to listen to hate speeches."

Ali wrote to Birla, demanding the matter be referred to the privileges committee.

"I write to you with deep anguish regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by an MP of the BJP Mr Ramesh Bidhuri during the discussion on 'Chandrayan success'. During the course of his speech, he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha," Ali said in his letter.