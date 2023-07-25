New Delhi: A day when AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for unruly behaviour inside the parliament, opposition MPs from the newly-formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) took a resolute stand as they gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament premises, engaging in an unprecedented protest that spanned through the night. Demanding Prime Minister’s statement on Manipur followed by a detailed discussion, the opposition said that their protest will continue until the demands are met.

The primary demand of the Opposition was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement addressing the grave issue of Manipur violence during the House session. The call for action on the Manipur crisis had been amplified as several leaders from Opposition parties submitted adjournment notices, seeking a comprehensive discussion on the matter.

As the night wore on, Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC), stood united, holding placards bearing the words 'India for Manipur.' This gesture underscored their unwavering commitment to draw attention to the pressing situation in Manipur and express solidarity with the people of the state.

The impetus for the Opposition's unwavering protest came from the suspension of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who had been barred from participating in the Monsoon session for advocating that Prime Minister Modi address the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament. The suspension of a fellow parliamentarian for raising a legitimate concern had sparked outrage and further fuelled the determination of the Opposition MPs to persist in their demonstration.

Saket Gokhale, a spokesperson for the TMC, took to social media to highlight the joint efforts of MPs from different political parties under the banner of Team INDIA. He shared, with pride, that they took turns sitting together throughout the night in solidarity with Sanjay Singh, symbolizing their collective stand against what they perceived as an unjust and shocking suspension.

Speaking to the media, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Jebi Mathur said, “If the government thinks that by suspending Sanjay Singh, the government will scare us then they are wrong. We will continue our protest until our demands are met. The opposition is united and they are strong and that’s why the government is scared of us.” “Why the Prime Minister is so scared? Why he is not coming up with a statement in the parliament. We want a statement from the Prime Minister along with a detailed discussion on Manipur issue,” she added.

The Monsoon Session, which commenced on July 20, had a tumultuous beginning as the Opposition insisted that PM Modi address the Manipur crisis in the House. The trigger for this intense demand was a distressing video that surfaced online, showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The video incited a nationwide uproar and brought widespread attention to the escalating violence in the state.

As the days progressed, disruptions continued to mar the proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as the Opposition persistently raised their voices in a call for immediate action. While the government expressed readiness for a debate, it maintained that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address the issue. However, the Opposition remained steadfast in their demand for a statement directly from PM Modi himself.

It was only prior to the Monsoon session that PM Modi made his first public comments on the situation in Manipur. He conveyed his pain and anger over the shocking video of the two women being humiliated and promised stringent action against the perpetrators. In response to the incident, the Manipur Police had already arrested six individuals linked to the crime.

The violence in Manipur, which had erupted on May 3 during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, had led to a significant loss of lives and numerous injuries. The state's population is divided, with Meiteis constituting approximately 53% and primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, while Tribals (Nagas and Kukis) making up about 40% and residing in the hill districts.