OPPOSITION MPS MARCH WITH BANNERS PLACARDS FROM PARLIAMENT TO VIJAY CHOWK TO PROTEST MASS SUSPENSION

New Delhi: The Opposition MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held a protest march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday morning to protest against the mass suspension.

They hit the streets carrying "Save Democracy" banners and placards reading, "Is this the End of Democracy?", "Democracy Expelled" and "Parliament Cages".

The 143 MPs, including 97 from Lok Sabha and 143 from Rajya Sabha were accused of disrupting proceedings while demands were being made for a debate on the security breach that occurred on December 13. The Opposition MPs, who were demanding discussion on the issue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, faced suspension for "unruly behaviour". Despite repeated demands, neither PM Modi nor Shah made any statement in the House citing national security concerns though they spoke to the media.

With only two days to go before this year’s turbulent Winter Session concludes, the upper house of the Parliament is all set to take up three criminal justice Bills, which figure in the revised list of business for the day. The three Bills aiming to overhaul the country’s criminal justice system by replacing colonial-era laws, were passed by the Lok Sabha yesterday.

The Rajya Sabha will also take up the Telecommunications Bill 2023 later today. Also, discussions are scheduled for The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 today.