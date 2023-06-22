New Delhi: Ahead of the mega opposition meeting in Patna tomorrow, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal after his party threatened to boycott if Congress doesn't support against the Centre's ordinance, saying the Delhi chief minister can skip the meeting if he wants because it was not for "negotiators" like him but for people who are concerned about the country, Dixit said.

"No one will miss you (Arvind Kejriwal). It does not matter whether you go or not. It is a known fact that AAP is eager to break opposition unit and will always find some excuse or another to skip the opposition meeting. Had instruction come from above then you would have definitely attended the meet," Dixit said.

Dixit said that the meeting is of leaders, politicians and people who love the country and are concerned about it. "This is not a meeting for the "negotiators". It is not for those who are deal-makers like you. You (Kejriwal) may have the habit of negotiating but the Congress is not negotiators," Dixit said.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had expressed hope that the Congress would make its position clear on Centre's ordinance. APP sources today said that if Congress failed to offer support against the ordinance then the party would stage a walkout of the meeting.

Also Read: Cracks appear day before opposition unity meet: AAP's ultimatum to Congress; Mamata averse to playing second fiddle

A host of leaders from 20 opposition parties are scheduled to attend the meeting at the invitation of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar tomorrow. Discussions will be held to finanlise the strategy for taking on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.