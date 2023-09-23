New Delhi: The first official meeting of the high-level committee on 'One Nation One Election' concluded in New Delhi on Saturday with the members in the meeting deliberating on the roadmap for holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, the meeting of the high-level committee took place for about one and a half hours at the Jodhpur officers hostel near India Gate. It is learned that the members in the meeting had an elaborate discussion on the issue and made further strategies to go ahead in this direction.

The panel decided to invite recognised national and state parties to seek views on the issue of synchronised elections. The meeting, according to the sources, also analysed possible solutions to scenarios such as a hung House, the adoption of a no-confidence motion or any other event in case of simultaneous polls. The meeting also discussed how to go about holding a consultation with stakeholders, constitutional experts among others.

The first coordination meeting of the high-level committee took place on September 6. Earlier, the Law Ministry in a notification formed an eight-member committee headed by Kovind to look into this strategic matter. The other members of the committee include Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh, Subhash C Kashyap, Harish Salve, and Sanjay Kothari.