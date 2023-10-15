ONE DEAD THREE INJURED IN BIKE ACCIDENT ON JNU CAMPUS

New Delhi: A 22-year-old JNU student was killed and three others injured after a motorcycle hit two pedestrians on the varsity campus in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The accident occurred around 2.30 am when two students riding a KTM motorcycle rammed into two students walking towards Godavari Hostel, they said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Anshu Kumar, a first year student of Bachelor of Arts in Russian language. He was declared brought dead. The condition of Vishal Kumar, 23, who was riding pillion, is critical. He is not a student of JNU.