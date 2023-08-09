ON QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT ANNIVERSARY PM MODI TAKES VEILED DIG AT CONGRESS

New Delhi: As India celebrates the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took an apparent dig at the Congress with 'corruption, dynasty and appeasement' remarks. “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule.

Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India,” PM Modi wrote in a cryptic tweet. The tweet is seen as a veiled jibe at the Congress which PM Modi and the BJP leaders often accuse of dynasty politics and appeasement. The BJP also targeted the Congress over “familyism”.

“Support to familyism. After father, son-daughter became the head of the party,” the BJP wrote on its official Twitter handle. India is celebrating the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement or the Bharat Chodo Andolan or August Movement today on Aug. 8, 2023. The Quit India Movement was launched on this day way back in 1942 by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress to end the British colonial rule in India and grant the country full independence.

It was on this day that Mahatma Gandhi gave the famous “Do or die” speech asking the Indians to fight non-violently for the freedom of India from the British. Following the Mahatma's call, large scale protests and agitation was launched by the Indians across the country which was met with repressive measures by the British government as thousands of protesters and Congress leaders were arrested including Mahatma Gandhi himself, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.