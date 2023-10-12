NUH VIOLENCE NO FAILURE ON PART OF LOCAL ADMINISTRATION BUT THERE WERE SHORTCOMINGS SAYS NCM

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities on Thursday said the recent violence in Nuh and some other places in Haryana was not an incident of "organized crime" and there was no "failure" on the part of the local administration, but there were definitely some "shortcomings".

Speaking at a press conference here, NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said that local people were not involved in the violence and some youths became victims of incitement due to the propaganda spread through social media, which needs the attention of the society.

"The incident was disappointing, the whole episode snowballed due to misuse of social media, however, it was not an organised crime. NCM monitored the events that occurred during the violence pro-actively. From visiting Nuh and Gurugram to meeting the victims to seeking a detailed report on the matter, the Commission has been at the forefront in all aspects," Lalpura said.

"We also released an appeal for maintenance of peace and communal harmony in this regard," he added. He said the commission spoke to people from both communities as well as administration officials. "People say that those who committed violence were outsiders. Local Muslims protected the temples while Hindus protected the mosques. This harmony was seen there," Lalpura said.

He said that the violence was not "organized crime" and misinformation spread through social media made things worse. "I would not call it a failure of the administration, but there were definitely shortcomings," he said in response to a question. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.