NOT JUST AN ASSAULT ON PARLIAMENT HOUSE BUT ALSO ON OUR DEMOCRATIC VALUES REVANTH REDDY ON PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH

Hyderabad (Telangana): Raising concerns over the major security lapse in Parliament on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the country's highest legislature, Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that it is not just an "assault" on the parliament house but also on our "democratic values".

"The security breach in Parliament is of serious concern. It is not just an assault on Parliament House but also on our democratic values," the Telangana CM wrote in a post on 'X'. He further urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. "I urge the Speaker, @ombirlakotaji to conduct a thorough investigation and take stringent action against the perpetrators of this act," he added.

Four of the six people found involved in the conspiracy behind the security breach were detained on Wednesday, sources in Delhi Police informed, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the others. Further, according to sources, the six people, of whom five were identified, came from outside the national capital and stayed at a residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

In a major security breach during the Zero Hour in Parliament, two men, both carrying canisters that emitted yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber before they were overpowered by the MPs. In another incident, two protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters.

However, all four were detained later. Delhi Police sources said the preliminary probe revealed that all four people and an unidentified fifth person came from outside the national capital. "A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining two people behind the incident," a police source added.